Vietnamese Party chief's Special Envoy meets with top Chinese leader

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Party leader's Special Envoy Le Hoai Trung meets with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping. Photo: VNA

Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam paid a courtesy call on General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 4, as part of the Vietnamese official's visit to the country.



At the meeting, Trung briefed the top Chinese leader on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.



General Secretary and President Xi welcomed Trung and the Vietnamese delegation's visit, saying it reflects the high importance and top priority that the Party and State of Vietnam attach to bilateral relations, as well as the long-standing friendship and close bonds between the two Parties.





On behalf of the Party and State of China, he warmly congratulated the CPV on the great success of its 14th National Congress and asked Trung to convey his regards and congratulations to General Secretary Lam on his re-election. He also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his telephone talks with the Vietnamese Party chief shortly after the congress.



The Chinese leader hailed the congress’s election of a new leadership and its formulation of theoretical guidelines for reform, opening up a new development era for Vietnam. He voiced confidence that, under the leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary Lam, Vietnamese people will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, build socialism suited to national conditions, and fulfil the two centenary goals marking the founding of the Party and the country.



Trung conveyed the cordial regards and a letter of appreciation from General Secretary Lam to the Chinese leader for his congratulations.



Briefing the Chinese leader on key outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, he underlined that the congress fulfilled a major historical mission by comprehensively reviewing 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), and deciding issues of strategic significance to the nation’s future and destiny in the new development era.



He affirmed the determination of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy country steadily advancing towards socialism. Vietnam firmly upholds national independence and socialism with the guiding principle that “the people are the foundation”, establishing a new growth model, and consistently pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, the Special Envoy stated.



Trung also conveyed the congratulations of the Party and State of Vietnam and General Secretary Lam on China’s major development achievements and on General Secretary and President Xi's strategic decisions that have enabled China to pursue high-quality development, and achieve breakthroughs in science and technology, contributing significantly to economic growth, development, security, civilisation, governance, and stability globally.



Noting the positive momentum in Vietnam–China relations under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of both Parties, Trung affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State's consistent viewpoint of attaching great importance and giving top priority to advancing cooperation with China, standing ready to accompany China in its new development journey, and consolidating the political, material and social foundations of bilateral ties through strengthening high-level strategic exchanges.



The official affirmed the determination of the external affairs agencies of both Parties and countries to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the top leaders, further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



Highly valuing Trung’s views, General Secretary and President Xi emphasised the China–Vietnam long-standing friendship, saying the relations align with the fundamental interests of both countries. He affirmed that China attaches great importance to and prioritises the development of friendly relations with Vietnam, and expressed readiness to maintain regular strategic exchanges with General Secretary Lam, and adhere to the “16-word” guideline, the spirit of “four goods” and the orientation of “six major orientations”.



The leader noted that China’s adoption of its 15th Five-Year Development Plan in March 2026 will create additional opportunities for cooperation and development with other countries, including Vietnam.



He expressed his hope that both sides will further enhance the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, encourage locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and continue advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the China–Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.



On the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, the Chinese leader extended his best wishes for health and prosperity to the Party, State and people of Vietnam, as well as to General Secretary Lam./