Vietnamese Party chief successfully concludes state visit to DPRK

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (L), General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un, and the DPRK's children at the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi in the early morning of October 11, successfully concluding their state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and attendance at the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) from October 9-11 at the invitation of General Secretary of the WPK and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un.



During the visit, the top leaders of Vietnam and the DPRK held talks. In a sincere, friendly and open atmosphere, the two leaders exchanged views on the situation of each country, the Vietnam - DPRK relationship, and international and regional issues of mutual concern.



The two leaders reviewed and expressed their appreciation for the traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, which was personally built by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kim Il Sung and has been cultivated, inherited and promoted by generations of leaders of both sides, as well as the sincere and wholehearted mutual assistance during the arduous revolutionary years. They expressed their delight at the continued consolidation and enhancement of the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries.



The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels through the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and local cooperation channels to enhance experience sharing, consolidate political trust and mutual understanding; effectively maintain dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, study the possibility of cooperation in appropriate fields; promote people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen the friendship between the two countries.



General Secretary Lam also hoped that the two sides would expand areas of cooperation with great potential such as culture, sports, tourism, education, health, information and communication, and develop radio and television programmes to introduce Vietnam, the DPRK and their cultures and people.



Appreciating and agreeing with the cooperation proposals of General Secretary To Lam, General Secretary and President of the State Affairs Kim Jong Un affirmed that the DPRK wants to cooperate closely with Vietnam in Party building and national development, and is ready to promote cooperation in many appropriate fields.



The two leaders discussed the regional and international situation, and agreed to strengthen cooperation, support each other and coordinate at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN Regional Forum.



The visit was an important milestone, contributing to further enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation between the two Parties and two countries, meeting the aspirations and wishes of the people of both nations and at the same time, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.