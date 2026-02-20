Vietnamese Party chief receives US Trade Representative

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam (R) receives the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, in Washington D.C. on February 19. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam received the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, in Washington D.C. on February 19 on the occasion of attending the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

General Secretary Lam congratulated the US on successfully organising the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, emphasising that peace, security, and development are extremely important issues for nations and the world. He also congratulated the US on achieving many national development accomplishments during President Donald Trump's second term. The General Secretary expressed his hope that President Trump and US businesses would attend the APEC High-Level Week in Vietnam in 2027.

General Secretary Lam highly appreciated the achievements in cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy and trade, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges. He hoped that both sides would work together to further promote the relationship, bringing practical benefits to both countries and their people, and contributing to peace, stability, development, and prosperity for the region and the world.

A view of the meeting. Photo: VNA

The Party chief welcomed the positive results achieved in the negotiation process of a reciprocal trade agreement and highly appreciated the role, attention and support of the US Trade Representative. He stated that Vietnamese agencies would continue to coordinate closely with the US side so that the two sides could finalise the agreement soon.



Greer respectfully thanked General Secretary Lam for the meeting and congratulated him on his re-election at the recent National Party Congress. He also respectfully conveyed President Trump's congratulations to the General Secretary and expressed gratitude for the latter’s attendance at the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship.



The Trade Representative highly appreciated the positive results in the bilateral relations, including in the economic and trade sectors. He emphasised that Vietnam is one of the US’s important trading partners and that strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation will contribute positively to the overall development of the relationship between the two countries.



Greer shared that negotiations on a reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade agreement between Vietnam and the US have made significant progress and are entering a decisive phase. He emphasised the importance of this agreement to economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and highly appreciated the proactive and positive efforts of the Vietnamese negotiating team in the past period.



Greer affirmed that the US Trade Representative (USTR) and he personally will continue to coordinate closely with Vietnamese agencies, ministries, and sectors, and make every effort to conclude the negotiation process as soon as possible, in accordance with the directives of General Secretary Lam and President Trump.



On this occasion, Greer extended New Year greetings to General Secretary Lam and the people of Vietnam./.