Vietnamese Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong an exemplary leader: former Lao leader

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is an exemplary leader of the Party and State of Vietnam, who is trusted and loved by the people, said former Party General Secretary and President of Laos Choummaly Sayasone.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Vientiane, he expressed deep sadness at the passing of General Secretary Trong, a close friend of the Lao people, as well as of himself, saying it is a great loss for the Party, State and people of Vietnam, as well as for the Party, State and peoples of Laos.

Recounting the time he worked with General Secretary Trong, Sayasone said the Vietnamese Party leader has brought warm feelings and invaluable lessons to him as well as the Party and State of Laos. Amidst many complex problems in the world situation, together with other leaders, General Secretary Trong has led the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to come up with wise and flexible policies, helping Vietnam overcome all obstacles and acquire more strategic friends.

The former Lao leader said he had learned a lot from General Secretary Trong, especially in Party building work, cadre training, and handling negative phenomena. He noted that the Party General Secretary Trong has been very resolute about the wrongdoings of some leaders at all levels, determining to completely resolve the problem, even when they are high-ranking leaders. He highlighted that Trong has devoted his whole life to Vietnam's revolutionary cause, setting an example in practical action and in all fields.

Also during the time he worked with the Vietnamese leader during 2011-2015, Sayasone said that he was most impressed by and learned the most from Trong's viewpoint on building political bases and developing new rural areas - lessons that have helped Vietnam succeed. Laos has learned and built a policy following Vietnam's model for rural development. This showed that the two Parties and two economies have similarities and have the same basic development, so the lessons of Vietnam can be applied by Laos, he said.

He recounted that General Secretary Trong had visited Attapeu province of Laos and encouraged Vietnamese firms investing in the locality to support local economic development and rural building. At present, the two governments are still implementing many cooperative projects, which Sayasone believes will reap success, thus promoting economic growth and bringing a better life for people in each country.

According to Sayason, under Party General Secretary Trong's leadership, the content of cooperation between the two Governments of Laos and Vietnam has been carried out in line with the guidance of President Ho Chi Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane on comprehensive cooperation and special solidarity, which is very special and unique as such a relationship exists only between Laos and Vietnam. He underlined the need for the two countries to preserve and continue to develop their special solidarity and cooperation relationship.

Sayasone expressed his gratitude to the Party and State of Vietnam for always providing supports for Laos.

He said he will continue educating the younger generation to follow the example of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He believes that other Vietnamese leaders will continue to preserve, nurture and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos-Vietnam./.