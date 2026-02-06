Vietnamese Party chief meets with Samdech Techo Hun Sen

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) meets with Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on February 6. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam met with Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on February 6, following the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader at the Royal Palace earlier the same day.

At the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen warmly welcomed General Secretary Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Cambodia, which takes place shortly after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). He stressed that the visit underscored the importance the CPV and Vietnamese leaders attach to the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

At the meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace. Photo: VNA

Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and General Secretary Lam on his re-election, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve major accomplishments and fulfil the Party’s goals, contributing to regional and global development.

He affirmed that Cambodia treasures and seeks to further strengthen the bilateral relations. He also hailed Vietnam’s socio-economic progress, saying he hopes that the sides will further open their markets to deepen economic linkages.

For his part, General Secretary Lam applauded the significant achievements made by the Cambodian people in recent years, expressing confidence that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government, and the unity of its people, Cambodia will continue to develop strongly, improve living standards, and successfully build a peaceful, harmonious, cooperative nation with sustainable development.

Briefing Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Vietnam’s situation and the 14th National Party Congress, General Secretary Lam noted that Vietnam’s achievements have been supported by international partners, especially neighbouring countries like Cambodia. He expressed his gratitude for the enduring support of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, King Norodom Sihamoni, and the Cambodian people during Vietnam’s past struggle for independence and the present cause of national construction and defence.

The two sides also informed each other about their development goals and orientations, aiming to enhance coordination and joint development between the two nations, and among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Also on February 6 morning, General Secretary Lam paid a visit to Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace.

The Party leader expressed his honour at returning to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni, sincerely thanked the Queen Mother for her reception, and wished her good health and continued important contributions to the prosperous development of Cambodia as well as to the friendship between the two peoples.

He voiced his deep impression at the achievements recorded by the Cambodian people in recent years, affirming that for the Vietnamese people, the image of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and King Norodom Sihamoni has always been a noble symbol of Vietnam–Cambodia friendship. On behalf of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, the Party chief sincerely thanked the Cambodian Royal Family and people for their precious sentiments and valuable support extended to Vietnam in past historical periods as well as at present.

Briefing the Queen Mother on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, General Secretary Lam affirmed that Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing its goal of rapid, sustainable, independent and self-reliant development, coupled with intensive, extensive, and effective international integration.

The Queen Mother and the General Secretary recalled the nearly 60-year history of bilateral relations, and agreed to continue deepening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, the Party leader respectfully invited the Queen Mother and King Norodom Sihamoni to pay a visit to and enjoy a holiday in Vietnam at a convenient time./.