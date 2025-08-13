Vietnamese Party chief meets with RoK’s National Assembly Speaker

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) and National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Woo Won Sik at a meeting in Seoul on August 12 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam had a meeting with National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Woo Won Sik in Seoul on August 12 as part of his ongoing state visit to the RoK.



At the event, General Secretary Lam conveyed greetings from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and other senior Vietnamese leaders to the Speaker. He congratulated the people of the RoK on their achievements, and expressed his confidence that the country will continue to strengthen its regional and global standing, with the National Assembly playing a vital role.



He urged stronger cooperation to effectively bring into full play bilateral and multilateral collaboration mechanisms, greater market access for Vietnamese exports to deliver on the target of 150 billion USD in two-way trade by 2030. He also called for enhanced cooperation in the domains of labour and high-quality human resources training.



He called for favourable conditions to be created for the Vietnamese community to live, study, work, and integrate into the country. Notably, he asked for support for overseas Vietnamese to potentially become members of the Korean National Assembly in the future.

Speaker Woo, for his part, expressed his hope that General Secretary Lam’s visit will create new impetus, contributing to deepening the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He praised Vietnam’s recent progress under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and its top leader, believing that Vietnam will deliver on its goal of becoming a high-income and developed nation by 2045.



The two leaders voiced their delight over the sound bilateral ties across all areas and emphasised their commitment to deepening the Vietnam – RoK cooperation in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status. They recognised the robust parliamentary cooperation and concurred to promote the roles of the legislative bodies in supporting and urging ministries, sectors and localities to implement the documents signed between the two governments, helping develop the two economies in a substantive, effective and comprehensive manner.



Party chief Lam suggested both sides effectively implement existing parliamentary cooperation agreements and strengthen exchanges between the two legislatures. He laid stress on the bridge-building role of friendship parliamentarian groups in each country.



The two sides also exchanged notes on regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring mutual support at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly for Peace (AAPP). They shared a common vision on ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, maintaining an environment of peace, stability and legal order, and resolving maritime disputes via peaceful means in accordance with the international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982./.