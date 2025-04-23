Vietnamese Party chief holds phone talks with ANC leader, South African President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on April 22 held phone talks with President of the African National Congress (ANC) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.



Ramaphosa affirmed that South Africa highly evaluates the brotherly solidarity and good cooperative relationship as well as the mutual support between the ANC and the CPV, a relationship that has been cultivated by leaders and the people of the two countries since the period of fighting against colonialism and continues to be consolidated and developed in the current cause of national development.



He respectfully thanked Lam for the discussion and assessed the historic phone talks, which "connected two oceans and overcame geographical distance" to strengthen solidarity between the two Parties and open up opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.



In the emotional and proud atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification of Vietnam, the ANC President sent his congratulations to the Party, State and people of Vietnam on this important occasion, expressing his admiration and appreciation for the great achievements that Vietnam and its people have achieved under the leadership of the CPV in the cause of national construction and development.



General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam holds phone talks with President of the African National Congress (ANC) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: VNA)

Ramaphosa also congratulated Vietnam on successfully organising the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, demonstrating Vietnam's leading role in promoting science and technology, innovation, green transition and sustainable, inclusive growth.



In his capacity as G20 Chair, Ramaphosa officially invited Vietnamese high-ranking leaders to attend the G20 Summit and invited the CPV's high-ranking delegation to attend the G20 Political Parties Conference, the G20 Summit and a series of related conferences to be held in South Africa in 2025.



Lam sincerely thanked the special affection that the ANC, the State and people of South Africa and Ramaphosa personally have always reserved for the Party, State and people of Vietnam, demonstrating political trust as well as deep sympathy and sharing between the two peoples.



The Vietnamese Party chief congratulated the ANC on continuing to promote its leading role and establishing the Government of National Unity, and expressed his belief that the Government of National Unity and the people of South Africa will continue to reap many new victories, building a united, peaceful, stable and developed South Africa, playing an increasingly important role in the African region and the world.



In an atmosphere of comradeship and brotherhood, the leaders of the two Parties and two countries briefed each other on the situation of each Party and each country, and affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting the relationship between the two ruling Parties in orienting and promoting the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and South Africa to develop more intensively and extensively, for the benefit of their people and for peace and development in the region and the world.



The two sides agreed to promote the implementation of many cooperation activities to enhance political trust, effectively promote the cooperation framework "Partnership for Cooperation and Development" between Vietnam and South Africa, including actively exchanging and soon signing a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two Parties, creating a legal framework for the implementation of cooperation activities.



Ramaphosa said that South Africa highly appreciated the CPV’s experience in Party building and leadership in socio-economic development. He announced that the ANC will soon send a high-level delegation to Vietnam to learn about Vietnam's experience and exchange measures to promote the development of the bilateral relations more substantially and effectively for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the two regions.



The two sides agreed to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, soon increase bilateral trade turnover commensurate with the potential of the two sides; strengthen cooperation in the fields of education, defence and security; and study the possibility of expanding cooperation to other potential areas such as energy, mining, sustainable use of resources, infrastructure development, climate change.



The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, affirming their common commitment to promoting multilateralism, South-South cooperation and sharing a common vision of a world that respects international law.



On this occasion, Ramaphosa respectfully invited Lam to visit South Africa soon. The Vietnamese leader also respectfully invited Ramaphosa to visit Vietnam soon in 2025 to discuss specific measures to promote cooperation in the coming time. The two leaders requested the two countries' foreign ministries to arrange visits at a suitable time./.