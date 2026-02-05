Vietnamese Party chief arrives in Vientiane, beginning state visit to Laos

Party General Secretary To Lam is welcomed at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on February 5 morning. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on February 5 morning, starting a state visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.



Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and the Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by senior Lao leaders, including Politburo member and Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong; Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Chief of the LPRP Central Committee’s Office Phet Phomphiphak; and Politburo member, Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnomek.



On the Vietnamese side, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam and his spouse, along with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, and members of the Vietnamese community and students in Laos, were also present at the airport to welcome the delegation.



Party General Secretary To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on February 5 morning. Photo: VNA

In a warm atmosphere of friendship, a large number of overseas Vietnamese, Vietnamese students, and Lao students and residents waved the flags of the two countries at the airport and along the route to welcome the Vietnamese leader and delegation.



The visit takes place shortly after the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP. The selection of Laos as the first country for the visit by General Secretary Lam and the high-ranking delegation of the Party and State in the new term holds profound political significance, demonstrating Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching special importance and top priority to the Vietnam–Laos relationship. This is also the first State visit that Laos has welcomed following its 12th National Party Congress. It comes just over a week after the trip to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun - the first foreign head of state to visit Vietnam after the 14th National Congress of the CPV.



The trip is an occasion for the two Parties and countries to continue affirming their great special solidarity, faithful attachment, and unwavering bond — a relationship that has been tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. At the same time, it reflects the highest political determination of the top leaders of both Parties and nations to further develop the bilateral ties in an increasingly substantive and effective manner./.