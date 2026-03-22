Vietnamese mission in Geneva discusses new developments in US tariff policy

The delegates at the event. Photo: VNA

Attending the event were Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of the Mission; Minister-Counselor Pham Quang Huy; and Simon Evenett, founder of the St. Gallen Endowment and Professor of Geopolitics and Strategy at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).In his opening remarks, Ambassador Dung stated that the global and regional geopolitical situation has recently seen complex developments, posing increasing difficulties and challenges for trade and global supply chains, particularly the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump in 2025.In addition, recent adjustments to US tariff policy, following the US Supreme Court’s ruling rejecting reciprocal tariffs such as tariffs imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 (relating to international payments), and two cases under Section 301 concerning overcapacity and forced labour have increased uncertainty in global trade.For Vietnam, a highly open economy, these developments may directly affect export prospects and the predictability of the business environment, as well as policy planning by relevant state agencies, he noted.At the seminar, Professor Simon Evenett analysed several issues, including Vietnam’s exports and US imports in 2025; transshipment concerns; forecasts of upcoming US tariff policy trends in applying protectionist measures; analysis of recent investigations under Section 122 and Section 301; and recommendations for Vietnam in responding to the two Section 301 cases.Participants also raised questions to the speaker on other notable topics, such as the impact of Malaysia’s recent decision to cancel its bilateral trade agreement with the US and possible US reactions; the relationship between the outcomes of bilateral trade negotiations and Section 301 investigations; predictions of sectors likely to face Section 301 actions; interpretations of overcapacity; and legal standing in initiating tariff-related cases.In his closing remarks, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung emphasised the relevance, necessity, and timeliness of the seminar in updating information about new developments in US tariff policy, analysing impacts, and proposing recommendations for timely responses amid a highly volatile global trade environment./.