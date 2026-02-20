Vietnamese Minister of National Defence receives US Under Secretary of War

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) presents a souvenir to US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge A. Colby in their meeting in Washington D.C. on February 19. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang received US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge A. Colby in Washington D.C. on February 19 as he was accompanying Party General Secretary To Lam to the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board Peace.



The minister congratulated the US on successfully hosting the meeting and reaffirmed that Vietnam regards the US as one of its key partners, particularly in economic and trade ties, expressing his wish for expanded cooperation on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, respect for international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, thus contributing to peace, security, stability and development in the region and the world.



He noted that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the US Department of War have effectively implemented agreed cooperation areas in line with high-level guidance, with highlights including delegation exchanges, all-level contacts, war consequence remediation, UN peacekeeping, and education and training. Giang also thanked the US for its support in addressing post-war bomb and mine clearance, dioxin remediation, and in the search, recovery and identification of fallen and missing Vietnamese soldiers.





An overview of the meeting. Photo: VNA

For his part, Colby extended Lunar New Year greetings to Vietnam. He voiced his hope that the two countries will further enhance defence cooperation for the sake of peace, collaboration and sustainable development.The US Department of War, he affirmed, would continue to support Vietnam in addressing the consequences of war, including the identification of fallen and missing Vietnamese soldiers, as well as in education and training cooperation.



Giang called on both sides to continue close coordination to effectively implement the signed agreements, including the Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing cooperation in addressing war consequences inked in October 2025, and to soon realise commitments to support Vietnam in this field, particularly the dioxin remediation project at Bien Hoa airport.



Vietnam will continue to create the most favourable conditions for the search for US personnel missing in action (MIA), while hoping that the US would step up the provision of information, documents and memorabilia related to fallen and missing Vietnamese soldiers, he said.



In the coming period, alongside stronger cooperation in addressing the consequences of war, Vietnam and the US will further enhance collaboration for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, the minister said.



On this occasion, Giang visited, extended Lunar New Year greetings to, and encouraged officers and staff of the Vietnam Defence Attaché Office in the US.



He underscored the consistent implementation of the Party and State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as proactive, comprehensive and extensive international integration. In recent years, the Vietnam People’s Army has actively promoted international integration and defence diplomacy at both bilateral and multilateral levels with tangible results, he noted.



Defence diplomacy has become one of the key pillars of the Party’s external relations and State diplomacy, serving as an important channel for building and consolidating strategic trust, fostering and expanding Vietnam’s friendly relations with countries and international organisations, and contributing to enhancing the stature and prestige of the country, its people and the Vietnam People’s Army, he said.



Giang expressed his confidence that the Vietnam Defence Attaché Office in the US will continue to effectively fulfil its advisory role and carry out defence diplomacy activities to enhance mutual understanding and promote friendship and defence cooperation between the two countries.



He urged the office to build on its achievements, proactively conduct research and promptly propose recommendations to the Party, State and the military to further deepen the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner, thereby contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.