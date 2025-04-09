Vietnamese military rescue force completes mission in Myanmar, returns home safely

The rescue and relief force of the Ministry of National Defence is welcomed home at the Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese army’s rescue and relief force, who assisted Myanmar in handling the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, has returned home on April 8 evening.

On March 30, the Ministry of Defence sent a delegation of 80 military personnel to Myanmar. The team brought necessary equipment, medicine, and supplies, along with six service dogs and several tonnes of goods.

In Naypyidaw, they carried out search-and-rescue operations at three locations – the Bala Tidi apartment complex, Ottara Thiri hospital, and Aye Chan Thar hotel, recovering 21 bodies of victims. Notably, the team collaborated with rescue forces from Myanmar and Turkey to save a 26-year-old man. They also found valuable equipment and goods, which were handed over to Ottara Thiri hospital and the local community.

Vietnamese rescuers return home on April 8. (Photo: VNA)

Moreover, the team provided free medical care and medicines to over 200 local people, as many hospitals in Naypyidaw were devastated by the earthquake and lacked medical supplies. They raised 5,000 USD to support the families of the victims and donated 40 tonnes of dried food and tents to Myanmar.



The mission demonstrated the Vietnamese army’s international solidarity, reinforcing the country’s standing, reputation, responsibility, and capabilities in global integration and defence diplomacy.



Major General Myat Thu, head of the Myanmar Fire Services Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, praised the Vietnamese delegation’s spirit, dedication, and efforts, noting that they bravely worked in difficult and dangerous conditions, ultimately saving a life./.