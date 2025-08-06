Making news
Vietnamese math team sweeps 22 awards at 2025 Asia Olympiad in Tokyo
Vietnam’s 22-member team dominated the 2025 Asia International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) final at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, securing awards for all participants, including one Champion title for the top high school score, the AIMO Committee announced on August 5.
Bui Van Phuong, Chairman of Tien Phong company’s Board of Directors under Tien Phong newspaper and head of Vietnam’s AIMO delegation, said the newspaper ran the national AIMO contest to select finalists. In two months, 22 students were chosen from 2,500 candidates, hailing from Nghe An, Quang Trị, Bac Ninh, and Hanoi.
The team’s haul, including one Champion title, 10 golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes, surpassed expectations, Phuong said.
Held annually since 2012 by the Asia International Mathematical Olympiad Union, AIMO is a prestigious English-language math competition, drawing over 20 countries and territories, including China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Iran and India. Its three-part exams test mathematical knowledge, logical reasoning, and academic English skills, challenging students to think critically and creatively.
The 2025 final hosted over 3,500 competitors from 21 Asian countries and territories. Vietnam, competing since 2019, has secured over 200 AIMO medals, cementing its regional standing. Set to host the 2026 final, the country is poised to further elevate its profile in global education./.