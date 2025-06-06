Vietnamese major cities now home to over 180 MICHELIN-listed restaurants

Representatives from nine one-star MICHELIN restaurants receive their awards at the ceremony in Da Nang on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

The MICHELIN Group on June 5 officially unveiled its list of 181 dining establishments featured in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide for Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, further cementing Vietnam’s burgeoning status as a global culinary destination.



Among this year’s venues, nine restaurants are awarded the one-star rating (including one newly listed and one upgraded), 63 Bib Gourmand establishments known for their exceptional quality at reasonable prices (including nine new ones), and 109 MICHELIN Selected places (including 14 named for the first time) singled out for the high standard of their cuisine.



The 2025 Young Chef Award has been bestowed upon Chef Le Viet Hong, born in 1992, of the newly one-starred CieL restaurant in HCM City.



Meanwhile, the Sommelier Award has gone to Paul Vo of Nephele, a first-time MICHELIN Selected entry also in the southern metropolis.



The Service Award was presented to Nha Huynh from Man Moi – a Bib Gourmand venue in Thu Duc city of HCM City.



Several distinctive dishes featuring locally sourced seafood are showcased at the awards ceremony in Da Nang on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said this year sees an increase in the number of one-starred establishments, with many talented chefs employing modern techniques to share the stories of their hometowns and recapture childhood flavours. At the same time, street food stalls, family-run eateries, and longstanding establishments remain devoted to preserving culinary traditions, authenticity, and the passion behind every dish./.