Vietnamese lychees become familiar to Thai consumers (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung expressed his pleasure to see Vietnam's high-quality lychee products promoted in Thailand, adding he believes that Vietnamese products’ quality will satisfy demand of Thai consumers.



The ambassador emphasised that Vietnam and Thailand are each other's major trading partner, and facilitation of Vietnam's exports to Thailand is crucial to enable the two countries to realise the goal of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2025.

Jariya Chirathivat, Deputy General Director of Business Development and Operations of Central Group, said that the Tops supermarket chain, a subsidiary of Central Retail Corporation, organised the event to promote lychee from Vietnam. The event, the seventh of its kind, will run from mid-June until early July at 32 Tops Food Hall and Tops Market stores across Thailand.

According to Paul Le, Vice Chairman of Central Retail Group in Vietnam, with the increasingly improved cold storage management and packaging, Vietnamese lychee will soon be exported to many countries around the world. Since 2017, Central Retail has successfully exported Vietnamese fresh lychee to Thailand. Thai people often wait for Vietnamese lychee in season to be able to enjoy the best quality lychee in the world.

Le Huu Phuc, Commercial Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand said that in addition to lychee, the trade office will work closely with Thai enterprises to bring more Vietnamese specialities to Thailand such as avocado, rambutan, and passion fruit, among others./.