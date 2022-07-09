Vietnamese leaders offer condolences to Japanese government, people

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on behalf of Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam, cabled a message of condolences to President of the Liberal Democratic Party and PM of Japan Kishida Fumio over the death of former PM Abe Shinzo on July 8.



In the message, Chinh extended the deepest sympathy to the Japanese Government, people and the bereaved family, and expressed his appreciation for Abe’s special sentiments and valuable support to the land and people of Vietnam, as well as the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent condolences to his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa./.