Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Cuba over oil tank explosion

Top Vietnamese leaders have sent messages of sympathy to their Cuban counterparts over severe losses caused by a massive blaze in an oil storage facility in Cuba’s province of Matanzas on August 5.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 7 cabled messages of sympathy to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President Miguel Díaz-Canel.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also extended their sympathy to Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz and President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez, respectively, over the tragic incident.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a similar message to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla./.