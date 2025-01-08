Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to China over major earthquake in Tibet

Rescue teams assist injured individuals following the earthquake in Dingri, Xigaze city, Tibet Autonomous Region (China) on January 7, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly have extended their condolences to Chinese leaders following a major earthquake that struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on January 7, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam sent a letter of sympathy and State President Luong Cuong sent a message of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a message of condolences to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended his condolences to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.The same day, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung sent a similar message to Liu Jianchao, Chairman of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also expressed his condolences to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China./.