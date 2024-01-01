Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Cuba on 65th National Day

Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly on December 31 cabled messages of congratulations to their Cuban counterparts on the 65th National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959 - 2024).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong extended their congratulations to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a congratulatory message to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered his congratulations to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla./.