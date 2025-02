Rescue teams and divers are conducting search operations for victims following a mid-air collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. (Photo: AA/VNA)

Upon learning about the January 29 plane crash in Washington, D.C., which resulted in multiple fatalities, State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 31 sent messages of condolence to US President Donald Trump.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his condolences to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio./.