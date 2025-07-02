Vietnamese leaders congratulate Canada on national day

Illustrative photo: vntradetoca.org

Vietnamese leaders on July 1 sent congratulatory messages to Canadian leaders on the occasion of Canada’s national day (Canada Day, July 1).

State President Luong Cuong sent a message of congratulations to the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency Mary May Jeannie Simon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his congratulations to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney. Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also sent congratulatory messages to Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagné and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand./.