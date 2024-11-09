Vietnamese leaders congratulate Cambodia on Independence Day

Illustrative image (Photo: VOV.vn)

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on November 8 sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day (November 9, 1953 - 2024).

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam sent a flower basket to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen. State President Luong Cuong sent a letter of congratulations to King Sihamoni while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man also offered congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary.

In the congratulatory messages and letters, the CPV Central Committee and the Vietnamese leaders congratulated Cambodia and its people on their great, important achievements across various fields in recent years, especially under the sound reign of King Norodom Sihamoni. The Vietnamese Party, State, and NA leaders congratulated Cambodia on successfully holding elections, forming a new government, maintaining political stability, fostering economic development, and continuously elevating Cambodia's position on the international arena.

Underlining the close ties between the two neighbouring nations, the leaders affirmed Vietnam's commitment to preserve and foster the fine traditional friendship between the Vietnamese Party, State, people and the CPP, State and people of Cambodia, and develop the bilateral relationship in a more practical and effective way, bringing benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to global and regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory letter to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophia./.