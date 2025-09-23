Vietnamese leader affirms support for UN’s central role in global governance

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (L) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong expressed Vietnam’s trust in and support for multilateralism and the United Nations (UN)’ central role in global governance while meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York, the US, on September 22 (local time).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the High-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Congratulating the Secretary-General on the UN’s 80th anniversary, President Cuong voiced Vietnam’s support for UN reforms, stressing that member states should take the lead in this process and engage in thorough discussions to ensure a comprehensive and transparent overhaul.

Vietnam is ready to welcome the UN to set up its headquarters or offices in the country, he said.

The President highlighted Vietnam’s positive socio-economic achievements and strides in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. He noted positive progress in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and called for greater support from the UN and international partners.

On such basis, President Cuong called for the UN’s enhanced technical assistance, workforce training, and resource mobilisation to help developing countries, including Vietnam, access concessional climate finance and next-generation clean technologies, and strengthen adaptive capacity.

Guterres, for his part, mentioned multidimensional challenges facing both the UN and the world, expressing his hope that countries would enhance collaboration to deliver on their existing commitments. He also underlined the need for UN reforms to improve operational efficiency.

Conveying his warm regards to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, the UN chief voiced special appreciation and support for the country, and said he was looking forward to an official visit to Vietnam in late October.

Expressing his admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its rising global standing, the Secretary-General hailed the country as an excellent partner making active contributions across all UN priority areas, especially peacekeeping, sustainable development, climate action and just energy transition.

Guterres described Vietnam as an active UN member and a pillar of today’s multipolar world, saying that emerging economies, including Vietnam, deserve a stronger voice, representation and role in the global governance system.

Both sides agreed to further deepen Vietnam–UN and ASEAN–UN ties in the time ahead, and uphold ASEAN’s central role in the regional security and development architecture, including the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as in making joint contributions to global issues.

The meeting concluded with both sides underscoring the historic significance of the upcoming signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi in late October./.