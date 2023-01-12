Making news
Vietnamese, Lao PMs wrap up Solidarity and Friendship Year
The leaders said during their talks, which took place earlier the same day, they agreed on measures to enhance and improve the efficiency of cooperation across spheres.
The two sides will also increase high-level exchanges and meetings through all channels, helping to promote the political ties and mutual trust between the two Parties and countries.
They were resolved to make economic cooperation on par with the bilateral special relationship, and support each other in post-COVID-19 recovery in building economies of independence, self-reliance, and intensive, extensive and effective international integration.
The PMs consented to step up economic connectivity, in both soft and hard infrastructure, especially by accelerating the implementation of strategic projects in transport, telecoms, energy, finance and banking.
Host and guest said they two sides have paid due attention to raising the quality of collaboration in education and training, and concurred to continue their coordination in materialising the project on improving the quality and efficiency of cooperation in education and human resources development between the two countries in 2021-2030.
They also exchanged views on some regional and international issues of shared concern, and pledged to maintain their close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mekong sub-region cooperation mechanisms.
Vietnam will wholeheartedly support Laos to successfully assume international tasks in the time ahead, including its hosting of the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS) in 2023 and its Chairmanship of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024.
Following the talks, the two sides signed 10 important cooperation documents relating to finance, banking, transport, economic diplomacy, science-technology, Information and Communications Technology, education-training and health care, creating a legal framework to deepen the bilateral relations in the time ahead.
PM Chinh stressed the significance of the 2022 Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year as the two countries celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Following the launch of the Solidarity and Friendship Year, co-chaired by the two PMs in Hanoi in January 2022, Vietnam’s national steering committee for the Solidarity and Friendship Year announced the list of 75 celebration activities organised by the Vietnamese side through the year, according to Chinh.
The biggest event was the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Laos and the 45th anniversary of the singing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two nations held simultaneously in Hanoi and Vientiane on July 18, with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith delivering speeches, he recalled.
Chinh said delegation exchanges have contributed to tightening the Vietnam-Laos relations, adding that an array of cultural, art, sports and people-to-people exchanges were held in the year.
Such activities have helped to raise public awareness, particularly young generations of the two countries, of the relationship, especially since the establishment of the diplomatic ties.
Chinh affirmed that the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year was a success, which has created momentum for the special relationship to grow more intensively, extensively and effectively, for the sake of the two countries’ people, and for peace, prosperity, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
The two PMs announced the conclusion of the 2022 Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year, and expressed their wish that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation will be green and sustainable forever./.