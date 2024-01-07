Vietnamese, Lao PMs tour Ngoc Son Temple, Hoan Kiem Lake

PM Chinh and his wife introduced the Lao guests to Thap But (pen tower), Dai Nghien (ink slab tower), The Huc Bridge, Ngoc Son Temple, and especially the turtles in the lake and the legend of Hoan Kiem Lake.



Legend has it that King Le Loi returned his magic sword to the Golden Turtle in the lake after defeating the Ming Empire.



Hoan Kiem Lake and Ngoc Son Temple on the lake was recognised as a special national relic site in 2013.



On the occasion of the New Year and the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Dragon, PM Chinh presented PM Sonexay a calligraphy with Vietnamese words which mean Vietnam-Laos friendship is forever green and solid for generations.



After their trip, the two PMs and their wives had an exchange with Vietnamese and Lao students.



The two PMs expressed their hope that Vietnamese and Lao students in particular and youngsters in general will exert efforts in studying, practicing, developing themselves and building their own careers, thus realising their dreams, implementing their social responsibility and contributing to national defence and construction in each country.



They should maintain and promote their national identity, while staying united and supporting each other, writing more golden pages of the close brotherhood, great friendly neighborhood, and the special and rare solidarity as well as the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



Vietnam and Laos have enjoyed fruitful education-training cooperation



In the 2011-2021 period, Vietnam received nearly 30,000 Lao students for training. Meanwhile, since 1982, the Lao Government has trained nearly 5,000 officials and students of Vietnam./.