Vietnamese, Lao leaders exchange greetings on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties  

Vietnamese and Lao leaders have exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent congratulatory messages and flower baskets to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



In the messages, the Vietnamese leaders underlined that the Vietnam-Laos relations have become a model, faithful and pure relationship, a valuable asset of the two Parties and nations, and a vital rule and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, which have been passed from a generation to another.



“In the context of complicated and unpredictable developments in the world and the region, the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people of Vietnam are always determined to preserve, unceasingly nurtured and firmly consolidate the Vietnam-Laos special relationship. On the basis of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, our two countries will continue to work together to deepen bilateral cooperation and make it more effective and practical, helping to promote the renewal and socio-economic development in each country, and actively contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the ASEAN Community, as well as in the region and in the world”, the messages wrote.



Meanwhile, in their messages, the Lao leaders stated that over the past six decades, the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam have been continuously promoted and obtained many important achievements in all fields.



The two countries have coordinated closely in all fields at all levels through Party and State channels, thereby greatly contributing to the development of both nations, helping to improve the living conditions of their people and raising the position of the two countries in the region and the world, they underlined.



On the occasion, the Lao leaders expressed deep gratitude and sincere thanks to the fraternal Party, State, Government and people of Vietnam for giving valuable, timely and effective support and assistance to the revolutionary cause of Laos over the years.



They pledged to continue coordinating closely with their Vietnamese counterparts, treasure and give the highest priority to the protection, reinforcement and promotion of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam, making the ties always green and everlasting.



On this occasion, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and leaders of ministries, sectors and localities also cabled their greeting messages to their Lao counterparts./.