Vietnamese, Lao defence academies tighten twinning relations

The Vietnam National Defence Academy and Laos' Kaysone Phomvihane National Defence Academy, the two leading military educational institutions with critical roles in training and military scientific research for both nations, commemorated their 15 years of twinning cooperation in Vientiane, Laos, on December 12.



The ceremony brought together high-ranking military officers of both sides, including Lao Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vongkham Phommakon, and Political Commissar of the Vietnam National Defence Academy Lieut. Gen. Do Van Banh.



Speaking at the event, Director of the Lao defence academy Maj. Gen. Keosouvanh Inthavongsa underlined that the twinning cooperation between the two establishments have been unceasingly consolidated and developed over the past 12 years, with regular visits and exchange of expertise and education methodologies.



Additionally, the Vietnamese academy has helped its Lao peer with infrastructure repair, personnel training, and completion of technical documents, among others, contributing to nurturing the friendship and special solidarity between the two institutions, he stated.

Against the backdrop of complicated international and regional dynamics, Keosouvanh stressed the significance of maintaining and reinforcing the special solidarity and friendship as well as comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ people and defence academies.



Banh, for his part, highlighted the event's significance in evaluating the two educational establishments’ past achievements and charting future cooperative strategies, making important contributions to building the military, solidifying defence and safeguarding the nations.

The ceremony culminated with the Lao Ministry of National Defence presenting second and third - class orders of military merit to 26 officers and lecturers from the Vietnam National Defence Academy, recognising their outstanding contributions to strengthening the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, militaries and peoples./.