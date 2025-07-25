Vietnamese language course rolled out for OVs in China

The Vietnamese Embassy in China launches a Vietnamese language course online for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living in China. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in China has launched a Vietnamese language course online for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living in China.



The course has attracted over 60 participants from provinces and cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shandong, and Nanning. They are divided into two classes - one for learners with prior knowledge of Vietnamese and another for beginners.



The course is designed to effectively promote Vietnamese language education among the Vietnamese community in China, supporting the preservation and development of the language and cultural identity. It also aims to strengthen ties with the homeland and contribute to the broader promotion of Vietnamese language and culture in China.



Speaking at the opening ceremony on July 23, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh highlighted the significance of the course, saying that it is a concrete step in implementing the policy of supporting OVs in preserving their mother tongue and traditional culture, while strengthening their connection with the homeland.



Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh speaks at the launch on July 23, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Notably, this course is a concrete action to implement the directive of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his recent meeting with the Vietnamese community in Tianjin on June 25, where he urged the organisation of Vietnamese language classes for Vietnamese expats in China.



Binh said maintaining the Vietnamese language means preserving a part of the Vietnamese soul and expressing a deep love for the homeland. He added that this course not only helps improve language skills for daily life and work, but also serves as a shared home for OVs to connect, exchange, and strengthen ties with the homeland.



Commending the learners for their efforts and determination in making time for the class, the diplomat said this reflects their strong commitment to learning and deep awareness of preserving national identity.



Representing the teaching staff, Dr. Nguyen Thi Mai Lan highlighted the great significance of the programme, noting that it not only contributes to preserving the Vietnamese language among the community in China but also plays an important role in sustaining and promoting Vietnamese culture overseas./.