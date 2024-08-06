Making news
Vietnamese, Japanese, US facilities discuss cooperation in semiconductor training
The rectors of the two universities and representatives from the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology are expected to visit Vietnam this month. Their goal is to negotiate agreements on scholarship provision commitment with relevant Vietnamese ministries and educational institutions.
A representative from NIC noted that the Japanese and US educational establishments will partner to offer a special undergraduate semiconductor programme taught in English over four years. Under it, students will spend the first two years at Hiroshima University, which has over 30 years of experience in semiconductor research and education, and the final two years at the University of Idaho, which ranks sixth for engineering education among US public universities, to earn an engineering degree from the latter. The programme will receive support from the US company, which runs a semiconductor plant in Hiroshima.
Graduates are expected to have significant career opportunities in the industry in Japan, the US, and Vietnam, with the annual tuition being approximately 10,000 USD, a quite favourable one compared to average tuition rates in Japan and the US. The programme is planned to commence in October 2026, pending approval by the Japanese Government and Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology.
Hiroshima University has expressed its hope that Vietnam will consider granting scholarships for at least 100-150 students, which could potentially advance the programme's start date by one year.
According to NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy, the centre is currently focusing on short-term semiconductor training courses lasting three or six months. Therefore, collaboration with top universities from countries with advanced semiconductor industries to establish long-term training programmes is essential.
Vietnam has set the goal for 2030 on deepening semiconductor workforce participation in the design of advanced microcircuits, mastering technologies in microcircuits packaging and testing, and progressively gaining expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, among others./