Vietnamese, Indian coast guards boost maritime law enforcement

Col. Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Command of Coast Guard Region 3 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The CSB 8005 vessel under the Command of Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) Region 3 has successfully completed a working mission with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Kochi city, Kerala state of India.

Col. Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Command of Coast Guard Region 3, and head of the Vietnamese delegation, said the December 3-31 trip reflected desire to foster deeper cooperation, trust and mutual understanding in maritime law enforcement between the VCG and ICG, for the benefit of the two countries’ people and for peace and stability in global and regional waters.

It also provided their officers and staff with a chance to engage in cultural exchange and share experiences in building a stronger maritime force. Key areas of focus included improving operational capabilities in operating vessels, weapons and technical equipment, as well as conducting joint training in search and rescue, firefighting, and oil spill response at sea.

Preparation for the journey was thorough. Khanh revealed that extensive training was conducted for the officers and crew members aboard the CSB 8005, covering legal knowledge, diplomacy, and insights into Indian history, culture, people and the ICG operations.

According to him, the working mission to Kochi by the CSB 8005 vessel and the VCG delegation marked a historic first. It was also the farthest journey undertaken, covering nearly 6,000 nautical miles. Despite facing challenging and complex weather conditions, the vessel operated continuously and successfully met all mission objectives while ensuring absolute safety in all aspects.

The Indian counterparts expressed high praise for the Vietnamese delegation, commending their professionalism and dedication throughout the mission, he added./.