Making news
Vietnamese in US confident in growth under new Party chief’s leadership
Several Vietnamese in the US have expressed their confidence in the homeland’s stability and development under the leadership of State President To Lam who was recently elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.
Tran Dinh Chin, 85, told the Vietnam News Agency that Lam’s election is a right and timely decision of the CPV, demonstrating its preparation, and respect for the stability and inheritance in the arrangement and appointment of high-ranking leaders.
According to Chin, as a companion of late Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, Lam helped his predecessor carry out various decisions. He has affirmed his resolve to ramp up efforts to soon concretise the targets set at the 13th National Party Congress, and taken this an important priority, which is urgent amidst the revolving political and economic situations in the region and the world.
Chin said he believes Lam, with his strong leadership, will continue winning the public confidence, highlighting that right after his election, the leader re-affirmed the stance and practice of “taking the people as the root”, and “the people are the object, and centre of the renewal process”, which are a consistent policy of the CPV, the devotion of late Party General Secretary Trong, and the motives for the Vietnamese people to accompany and support the Party’s leadership to bolster economic growth, strengthen the great national solidarity, and build a cleaner and more effective apparatus through the fight against corruption, other negative phenomena, and wastefulness.
He held that Vietnam’s robust economic growth in recent years amidst global headwinds has been a vivid demonstration of the resilience, stability, and potential of the nation, expressing his hope that the whole political apparatus and intellects will make intense devotion to pen policies for sustainable socio-economic development, and cultivation of a prosperous future for the people.
He went on to say that more than 100 million Vietnamese nationals have been proud that the country has a successful foreign policy, helping consolidate its role and position in the international arena. The overseas community believes that Vietnam’s ties with foreign partners, including with the US, will continue developing in the coming time, and the Vietnamese businesses and community in the US always turn their heart and want to contribute to the development of the fatherland, he said.
Chin’s son, Tran Dinh Thanh – a businessman, said Lam had paid several working trips to the US as the Minister of the Public Security, contributing greatly to the Vietnam – US relations over the past time.
Thanh said he is confident that Lam, in his new role, will continue the fight against corruption and develop Vietnam into a more prosperous nation./.