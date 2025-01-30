Vietnamese in RoK enjoy warm Tet

The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a get-together to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2025 on January 29, or the first day of the Year of the Snake.

Ambassador Vu Ho extended his New Year greetings to all attendees, wishing them a peaceful, happy, healthy, and successful year.

Earlier, on January 26, as part of activities to bring the warm spring atmosphere of the homeland to the Vietnamese community in the RoK, Deputy Ambassador Nguyen Thi Thai Binh visited two exemplary families of Vietnamese brides in Ilsan city, Gyeonggi province, and Seongdong district in Seoul, on the Tet occasion.

Binh presented Tet gifts that are rich in Vietnamese flavours to the families, wishing them a year full of happiness and success. She also expressed her hope that the Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families will continue to make positive contributions to the development of the two countries’ relationship.

On this occasion, the embassy’s representatives also visited and gave Tet gifts to the family of Huynh Thi Thai, one of the first Vietnamese women to marry Koreans in 1973./.