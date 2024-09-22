Vietnamese in Japan, Canada send aid to typhoon victims back home

Representatives from Vietnamese Embassy and associations in Japan at the meeting to review the donation campaign to support typhoon victims. Photo: VNA The Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan on September 20 announced that it and the Vietnamese Embassy there have raised over 3.6 billion VND (146,000 USD) to support Yagi victims.

Speaking at an event held on September 20 to review the campaign, Nguyen Duc Minh - Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy - affirmed that the support shows the solidarity, tradition of sharing, sentiments and responsibilities of overseas Vietnamese people.

Nguyen Hong Son, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan said individuals and organisations pay much attention to the campaign. Representatives of some Vietnamese associations in Japan have been directly participating in relief activities in localities in Vietnam, Son said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 79th National Day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada on September 20 launched a campaign to support Yagi victims.

At the event, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant announced Canada's aid of 560,000 CAD (over USD 412,000) to support people in Vietnam's northern localities to overcome the losses.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community in Canada has raised 3,800 CAD and 193 million VND in support of the victims, while the Vietnam-Canada Business Association also pledged 10,000 CAD. The association's Vancouver chapter is also organising additional fundraisings./.