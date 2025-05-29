Vietnamese, Hungarian Presidents attend exhibition of photos by Bozoky Dezso

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (second, left) and Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas (second, right) cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo:VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and his spouse, along with visiting Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse, attended the opening of a photo exhibition in Hanoi on May 28, which showcases works by Hungarian doctor and photographer Bozoky Dezso.



The exhibition is a special cultural event, not only marking President Tamas’s official visit to Vietnam but also celebrating the longstanding friendship and enduring cooperation between Vietnam and Hungary, which were built and have been nurtured over the past 75 years.



Bozoky Dezso (1871–1957) served as a naval doctor in the Austro-Hungarian Navy. Between 1907 and 1909, he embarked on a 16-month journey across East Asia aboard the Austro-Hungarian warship Franz Joseph I.



Departing from the port of Pula in Croatia, the voyage took him through the Suez Canal and Red Sea to Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), and on to major ports in China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. On his return home, Dezso visited Vietnam, when his ship docked on the Saigon River, giving him a chance to explore Saigon, the most important city in the region at that time, which is now Ho Chi Minh City.



The exhibition presents digital reproductions of Dezso’s original photos, preserved by the Museum of Fine Arts Budapest – Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asiatic Arts. These rare images capture notable landmarks and areas of Saigon that remain today, such as Catinat Street (now Dong Khoi Street), the Botanical Gardens, the Saigon Opera House (opened in 1900, now the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House), the majestic City Hall (now the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Headquarters), the Ben Nghe Canal, and Buddhist temples in Cho Lon.



Offering a historical perspective, the photos serve as a rare window into the architecture, customs, and daily life of Vietnam more than a century ago - and are now being publicly displayed for the first time.



Speaking at the ceremony, President Tamas emphasised that the exhibition testifies to how the Hungarian and Vietnamese people came to know each other long before the establishment of official diplomatic ties. Early in the 20th century, many Hungarians became familiar with Vietnam and its people through Dezso’s photos.



The Hungarian leader noted that Dezso had been deeply impressed by Vietnam, capturing images and showing his experiences in a diary so that future generations and Hungarian audiences in particular could gain insights into a distant and captivating culture.



He described the exhibition as a rare opportunity for the people of both nations to glimpse a moment in history, preserved at a time when photographic records were scarce. These images, he said, offer spiritual and historical values that transcend time.



President Tamas, having had the opportunity to witness firsthand the beauty of Vietnam during this visit, remarked that it was no coincidence the country had captivated the hearts of Hungarians who had the chance to visit in the early 20th century.



He expressed his belief that the friendship between the governments and people of the two countries will continue to thrive, enabling both sides to gain deeper understanding of each other’s cultures and values, thereby strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation.



Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong and his spouse, along with visiting Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse contemplate the photos at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, President Cuong affirmed that the photos on display are a priceless cultural legacy.



On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, he expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Hungary, and Dezso's family for preserving and sharing this collection - a reflection of Hungary’s sentiments toward Vietnam.



He highlighted the symbolic significance of the exhibition, held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic ties and coinciding with President Tamas’s official visit. He noted that it offers younger generations in Vietnam a meaningful glimpse into life and society in the early 20th century.



With his sincerity, President Cuong presented the Hungarian First Lady with a “dan bau” - a traditional Vietnamese monochord musical instrument. Though modest in material value, he said, the gift symbolises the ingenuity and cultural richness of the Vietnamese people. With only one string, “dan bau" can still convey a full range of musical tones and emotions.



The Hungarian First Lady expressed her appreciation and thanked the Vietnamese leader for his meaningful gift./.