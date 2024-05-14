Making news
Vietnamese gymnasts seek Paris Olympics tickets at Asian Gymnastics Championships
Ten athletes of the Vietnamese gymnastics team on May 13 departed Vietnam for Tashkent in Uzbekistan to compete at the Asian Gymnastics Championships 2024 - the last chance for them to earn tickets to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, according to the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation.
Of them, five athletes, namely Van Vi Luong, Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, Trinh Hai Khang, Dinh Phuong Thanh and Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien, have high hopes to earn tickets to compete at the Paris Olympics.
The tournament will offer only two slots to the Paris Olympics for one male and one female athletes who win the individual all-around category.
Bui Trung Thien, who is in charge of gymnastics at the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the Asian Gymnastics Championships 2024, scheduled to be held from May 16 – 19, will be the last chance for the Vietnamese gymnasts to earn slots to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Therefore, he noted that all athletes had prepared carefully before the tournament.
So far, Vietnamese athletes have secured 10 official tickets to the Olympics, competing in badminton, shooting, swimming, cycling, weightlifting, boxing, canoeing, and rowing./.