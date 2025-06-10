Vietnamese, Greek PMs meet on sidelines of UNOC 3

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Nice, France, on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Nice, France on June 9 on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3).

The two PMs expressed satisfaction with the progress in their countries’ cooperative and friendly relations since their diplomatic ties began in 1975, underscoring the significance of the 50-year milestone and agreeing to further deepen multifaceted cooperation.

PM Chinh conveyed greetings and invitations from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the Greek counterpart and other high-ranking leaders to visit Vietnam. He expressed confidence that high-level visits and exchanges would reinforce political trust and advance bilateral ties.

They vowed to boost economic and trade ties, effectively leverage the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and facilitate market access for key products from both nations.

The Vietnamese PM proposed increased cooperation in agriculture, food security, and maritime fleet development, and the signing of agreements to facilitate the exchange of delegations and people-to-people interactions, including that on visa waiver for citizens of both countries.

The Greek PM highlighted his country’s willingness to receive skilled Vietnamese workers, particularly in the fields of science and technology, and expressed readiness to consider signing a labour cooperation agreement.

He shared his wish for both countries to strengthen tourism cooperation and connectivity, including opening direct air routes to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chinh, in turn, called on Greece to support the European Parliament’s early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to advocate the European Commission’s removal of its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.

On this occasion, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance their countries' coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, including supporting each other’s candidacies for important positions within the UN.

PM Mitsotakis said that the two countries share many common concerns, and both uphold and respect the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He added they both have an interest in ensuring navigation security and safety and in promoting trade liberalisation./.