Vietnamese Government leader meets with US friends

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with US friends in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.



They are friends who have always had a strong attachment to and wholeheartedly supported Vietnam in its struggle for national independence and reunification, exerted efforts to heal and overcome war consequences, promoted the process of normalisation, consolidated and developed Vietnam - US relations over the past years.



PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam and the US will continue to deepen cooperation on all 10 pillars of the new relationship framework to bring benefits to their people and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.



The Vietnamese leader proposed US friends continue to motivate and inspire young generations and contribute more to nurturing the bilateral relations in the spirit of respect for each other's institutions and independence and sovereignty, and coordinate with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations to hold people-to-people exchange activities to enhance mutual understanding, friendship and respect between the two countries' people.



US friends expressed their belief that Vietnam will gain greater achievements in the cause of national construction and protection, and contribute more actively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



They agreed that the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development during US President Joe Biden’s historic visit to Vietnam was a very important milestone in the bilateral relations, affirming their determination to have specific actions and plans to contribute to the implementation of the new relationship framework with practical results./.