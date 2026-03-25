Vietnamese Government leader meets with Secretary of Russian Security Council in Moscow

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on March 24, as part of his official visit to the European country.



Shoigu congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, expressing his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, the Southeast Asian country will successfully realise its strategic priorities and achieve further prosperity.



He noted that the Russia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic partnership has continued to develop positively across multiple fields, under the close guidance and strong support of Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



PM Chinh, for his part, congratulated Russia on its significant and comprehensive achievements under the leadership of President Putin, and spoke highly of the contributions made by the Security Council and Secretary Shoigu personally in safeguarding political stability, national security, and socio-economic development.



Reaffirming Vietnam’s enduring gratitude for the valuable support provided by the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation at present, the PM emphasised that the two nations have stood side by side through historical ups and downs. In the new context, both sides should continue to make joint efforts to preserve and further develop the relationship nurtured by generations of leaders and people, he said.



He underscored that his current visit carries important significance in redefining and elevating the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, contributing to each nation’s socio-economic development and to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Shoigu affirmed that Russia will work closely with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to effectively implement agreements reached during recent high-level exchanges, while expressing readiness to support Vietnam in ensuring energy security amid global uncertainties. He stressed Russia’s desire to further deepen traditional areas of cooperation and expand into new fields in line with both sides’ conditions, thereby elevating the bilateral ties to a new level.



At the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu. Photo: VNA

At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to address existing challenges and promote collaboration in the fields of defence and security, trade and investment, oil and gas energy, transport, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and tourism.



They agreed to strengthen cooperation in military-technical fields and high-quality human resources training, and enhance the role of the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Centre in advancing scientific and technological collaboration.



They also affirmed that there remains substantial potential to further expand cooperation across all areas, and agreed to support closer coordination between relevant agencies in addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.



Regarding the Vietnamese community in Russia, both sides acknowledged its positive contributions to the traditional friendship between the two countries' people. Shoigu expressed his hope for more Vietnamese citizens to live, study, and work in Russia, contributing to the country’s development.



PM Chinh reiterated that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently pay attention to the overseas Vietnamese community, and always encourage them to respect local laws and customs, integrate actively, and contribute to the socio-economic development of Russia.



Both sides expressed their confidence that, with strong political will and mutual trust, the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia will be repositioned and elevated in the new context, delivering tangible benefits to their people./.