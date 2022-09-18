Making news
Vietnamese Goods Week underway in Thailand
The event, which kicked off on September 15, is jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand and Berli Junker Public Company (BJC).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh spoke highly of the efforts of Thai and Vietnamese companies to promote the export of Vietnamese products to Thailand, saying it helps to realize the bilateral trade target of 25 billion USD by 2025 as committed by leaders of the two countries.
The event aims not only to promote Vietnamese products to Thai consumers, but also to enhance the friendship between the two countries' people, he added.
For his part, Aswin Techajareonvikul, General Director and President of BJC, spoke highly of the quality of Vietnam's products, especially agricultural and food products. According to him, some Vietnamese dishes such as pho (noodle soup) and bun cha (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) are becoming more and more popular among Thai people.
He proposed the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand facilitate expansion of cooperation between BJC and Vietnamese companies./.