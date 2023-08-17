Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand in full swing

Jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Thai leading retail company Central Retail, the expo is promoting the culture, tourism, and specialties from the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City. It is also popularising goods under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme from various Vietnamese localities. Simultaneously, it is offering opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to connect and engage in trade with retail distribution systems in Thailand.



Addressing the opening ceremony on August 16, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai emphasised that in recent years, the Vietnamese government has facilitated the direct exports to distribution systems in various markets, including Thailand. The 2023 Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand is expected to boost the positive growth of the nations’ trade via connecting hundreds of small- and medium-sized enterprises.



Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit remarked that the countries share a close and robust relationship within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The trade event, according to him, provides a great opportunity to enhance the bilateral trade, investment, and tourism ties.



As part of the programme, organisers have scheduled a networking activity to help link supply and demand between the sides’ business communities, particularly regarding the areas of food, household items, furniture, and hotel operations, among many others.



The event, in its sixth edition, lasts until August 20./.