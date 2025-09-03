Vietnamese front official receives leader of Communist Party of Britain

Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Ha Thi Nga (R) presents a souvenir to Robert Griffiths, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain (CPB), at their meeting in Hanoi on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Ha Thi Nga hosted a reception for Robert Griffiths, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain (CPB), in Hanoi on September 2.

Robert Griffiths is in Vietnam to attend the national parade marking the 80th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Nga highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable and extraordinary transformations since President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Hanoi's Ba Dinh Square 80 years ago, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. She noted that these achievements are not only the result of the efforts and determination of the Vietnamese people and the wise and talented leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, but also reflect the heartfelt support of international friends and peace-loving and progressive people worldwide, including assistance from the CPB, particularly during the two great wars for national salvation in the past and the current national construction and defence.

The Vietnamese front official expressed her belief that with the support of international friends, Vietnam will make new strides in development, realising its determination to enter a new era - that of prosperity and development and ensure a wealthy and happy life for its people.

She hoped that in the coming time, Vietnam will continue to receive support from communist parties worldwide, including the CPB, in sharing experience to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as between the CPB and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

She believed that under the leadership of Robert Griffiths, the friendly and cooperative ties between the two Parties and States will be strengthened and deepened, enabling Vietnam to gain valuable experience and better achieve its goals as it enters the new era.

For his part, Griffiths expressed his deep impression on Vietnam’s national parade marking its 80th National Day on September 2, noting his appreciation for the enthusiasm and strong patriotism of the Vietnamese people.

Not only communists in Britain, but those around the world can learn much from the stories and solidarity of the Vietnamese people, he said, noting that this serves as an inspiration for fellow communists worldwide./.