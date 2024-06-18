Vietnamese food festival lures visitors

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

This is the fourth year the festival has been organised, offering visitors opportunities to taste popular Vietnamese dishes and fruits such as banh xeo (a pancake stuffed with shrimp and sprouts, and fresh green salad), nem (spring rolls), banh my ( Vietnamese sandwich) and pho bo (beef noodle soup).

The long lines of diners at all Vietnamese food stalls reflected the attractiveness of Vietnamese food to French people.

In addition to offering a range of traditional recipes and new culinary creations of Vietnamese dishes, visitors to the festival also had a chance to explore a book market, which showcased the diversity of Vietnamese and French books.

According to Vuong Huu Nhan, President of the Vietnamese Association in France - the festival’s organiser, following the success of previous editions, this year's event attracted nearly 6,000 visitors.

Ariane Louvet, a visitor, said that she loves Vietnamese culture because her husband is Vietnamese. Coming to the festival, she could taste Vietnamese dishes and find books about the Southeast Asian country for her children, so they can better understand its culture.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang spoke highly of the organisation of Ici Vietnam Festival at a location familiar to the Vietnamese community, noting that it aims to popularise unique features of Vietnamese cuisine, leaving a deep impression in the hearts of visitors./.