Vietnamese folk dance impresses guests at Germany festival

Vietnamese "mua sap" folk dance draws great attention of foreign guests. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam's cultural promotion activities, with its traditional “mua sap” (bamboo dance) as a highlight, at the Brechtfestival 2025 festival in Bavaria state of Germany during the first 10 days of March, captured great public attention and was widely covered by local media.



A standout feature of the event was the Vietnamese “sap” dance competition organised by Huong Viet, a leading Vietnamese-language magazine in Germany, which garnered significant interest and active participation from guests.



The competition was part of a cultural promotion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany, organised by the Huong Viet Magazine in collaboration with the Vietnam-Germany Association in Schwaben and the Vietnamese Association in Freising.



The German media described the folk dance, which involves eight participants controlling eight bamboo poles to a rhythmic beat, as both fascinating and challenging. While it might appear simple, the dance demands intense focus and coordination, as participants must carefully navigate through the gaps between the poles. This traditional dance not only brought energy to the event but also provided international friends with a hands-on experience of Vietnam's cultural beauty. The audience was also invited to join in and enjoy the spirited movements of the “sap” dance.



Dancers from Vietnam and other communities at the Brechtfestival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The stage performances left a lasting impression, featuring spectacular acts such as the “non” (conical hat) dance, lotus flower dance, and the presentation of the “ao dai” (traditional long dress) through famous tourist destinations of Vietnam. The Vietnamese map, together with the images of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes, were also displayed on the stage, emphasising Vietnam’s sacred territorial sovereignty over its islands, helping international audiences gain a deeper understanding of the country’s culture and history.



In addition to the cultural activities, participants had the chance to taste Vietnamese cuisine, with many traditional dishes receiving high praise. The harmonious blend of flavours and colours in Vietnamese foods left a strong impression on international attendees.



This event not only served as an opportunity to promote Vietnamese culture but also as a bridge to strengthen the friendship between the two nations, marking 50 years of cooperation and sustainable development between Vietnam and Germany.



Along with Vietnam’s activities, many other cultural events also took place, such as wrestling, stage performances of classic plays by German playwright and critic Bertolt Brecht, creative workshops like the "Brecht ohne Garantien" seminar, underwater art performances, a student creativity contest, a science fiction night, and a podcast about Brecht’s son.



Concluding the festival, Nicole Asmus, who participated in the competition featuring eight compulsory folk dances, including the Vietnamese “sap” dance, was awarded a special prize of 5,000 EUR (5,456 USD).



The "Brechtfestival 2025" is a cultural event with the participation of 15 different cultural communities, held in the city of Augsburg. According to ARD television and the official website of Augsburg city in Bavaria, the event attracted over 400 participants, representing various communities and organisations, showcasing cultural diversity through traditional dances ranging from Afro-Amapiano to Vietnam’s “sap” dance. This event highlighted the power of art and culture to connect communities, both in Augsburg and throughout Germany. With its large scale, the festival is an annual event in Augsburg, dedicated to celebrating Bertolt Brecht./.