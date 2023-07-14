Vietnamese FM meets Japanese counterpart

The officials agreed to continue promoting visits by high-level leaders, and coordinate to organise culture and exchange activities between localities and peoples to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries (September 21, 1973 - 2023), toward enhancing trust and deepening the Vietnam –Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership.



The two sides committed to effectively implementing the outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio while attending the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Hiroshima in May this year, especially expediting the implementation of the agreement on new-generation official development assistance (ODA), to facilitate Vietnam's access to development assistance packages in terms of high-quality infrastructure and energy transition, and simplifying visa issuance procedures for Vietnamese citizens.



They also agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, including ASEAN-led mechanisms and Mekong sub-regional cooperation./.