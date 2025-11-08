Making news
Vietnamese FM extends sympathy to US counterpart over UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has sent a message of sympathy to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the losses of human and assets in a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky state on November 5.
Local media reported that the plane crashed and burst into flames in Louisville, killing at least 13 people and injuring nearly 20 others. The disaster temporarily shut down the largest UPS package distribution hub and disrupted flights in and out of the airport in Kentucky’s largest city./.