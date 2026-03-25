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Vietnamese firms step up engagement at India’s tech exhibitions

Through these exhibitions, Vietnamese enterprises had valuable opportunities to connect with foreign partners and exchange technological ideas, thereby identifying suitable partners and promoting investment cooperation and technology transfer.
  Representatives of Vietnamese firms attend IndiaSoft Expo 2026. Photo: VNA  

Around 30 Vietnamese companies operating in the fields of software, IT services, electronics and digital transformation participated in IndiaSoft Expo 2026 – one of Asia’s premier specialised technology showcases which was held in New Delhi from March 23-25.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the organisers held a working session with the Vietnamese business delegation. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the spheres of electronics and digital technology, including the development of electronics supply chains, software outsourcing and IT services, technology transfer, and innovation. Both sides also explored mechanisms to enhance business connectivity through regular B2B programmes.

Running in parallel, the Convergence India 2026 attracted nearly 55,000 visitors and around 1,000 companies from 26 countries, offering additional opportunities for networking and market exploration.

Taking part in the exhibition for the second time, Stringee, a Vietnamese representative, presented its next-generation enterprise management platform Cogover, highlighting strengths in integrated communications, automation and AI-driven solutions. The company’s expansion into India since 2023, and its growing customer base, illustrate the potential for Vietnamese startups to scale globally by tapping into large and competitive markets.

Through these exhibitions, Vietnamese enterprises had valuable opportunities to connect with foreign partners and exchange technological ideas, thereby identifying suitable partners and promoting investment cooperation and technology transfer.

The events also provided platforms for participants to stay abreast of emerging trends, share experience, and expand networks in areas such as digital transformation, AI, and innovation. They are expected to further strengthen linkages between the Vietnamese and Indian business communities, paving the way for more substantive and sustainable cooperation in the time ahead./.

VNA/VNP

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