Vietnamese firms promote tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

A representative of a Vietnamese enterprise shows it products at ITB Berlin 2026. Photo: VNA

Nearly 80 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their tourism products and services at ITB Berlin 2026, held in Germany from March 3 to 5.

Vietnam’s exhibition area stands out with spacious and visually striking booths featuring businesses' most outstanding products as well as Vietnam's cultural icons such as cyclo models and traditional ao dai attire while a Vietnamese cuisine counter has drawn long queues of visitors, adding a distinctive touch to the country’s tourism promotion efforts.

Particularly, Vietnam Airlines is participating in the world’s leading travel trade show to promote its brand and enhance Vietnam’s appeal as a promising destination for European travellers, particularly from Germany.

The carrier reported a record-breaking performance in 2025, posting profits of 8.5 trillion VND (nearly 324.2 million USD) – the highest in its 30-year history. Its European representative offices, especially in Germany – its largest market in the region with 17 flights per week between the two countries, recorded robust growth.

Cao Chinh Mien, Chief Representative of Vietnam Airlines in Germany, highlighted the airline’s competitive edge as the only carrier operating direct services from several major European hubs to Vietnam. Building on this advantage, the airline is intensifying connectivity and expanding partnerships in Germany and across Europe at this year’s fair.

Hospitality firm Vinpearl is focusing on diversifying its customer base through beach resort and all-inclusive tourism products.

Hai Nguyen, head of market development at Vinpearl, said the company is tailoring offerings to varied demands, from retirement and long-stay holidays for older visitors from France and Spain to winter getaways for younger travellers from Northern Europe. It is also integrating local cultural elements and enhancing Vietnamese culinary experiences to strengthen destination appeal.

For the first time, the Vietnam Cultural and Tourism Association in Europe coordinated the participation of 21 domestic firms.

However, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have prevented around 10% of registered businesses from attending due to flight cancellations and travel disruptions, slightly dampening the event’s atmosphere compared to previous years, said member of the association's executive board Trinh Viet Dung./.