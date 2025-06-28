Vietnamese firm wins WTO small business award

Minister Counsellor Pham Quang Huy (far right) pictured with the organizers of the 2025 Small Business Champions Competition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s NetZero Pallet has been named one of the winners of the 2025 Small Business Champions Competition, held by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The company, which specialises in manufacturing and exporting storage and transport pallets from recycled agricultural waste, stood out among more than 2,000 global entries. It was one of two top winners, recognised for its innovation in circular economy practices.

Speaking at the award ceremony, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala underlined the key role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up over 90% of businesses and provide more than 60% of jobs worldwide. She praised NetZero Pallet’s innovation with the goal of providing environmentally friendly products.

Minister Counsellor Pham Quang Huy, who is also Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN and WTO, welcomed the recognition, thanking the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC) for supporting SMEs with platforms to showcase green innovations. He congratulated NetZero Pallet on its award.

The annual competition, launched in 2021 by the WTO’s Informal Working Group on MSMEs, the ICC, and the ITC, encourages creative initiatives that help small businesses engage more effectively in global trade./.