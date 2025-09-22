Vietnamese films to be screened in US to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

“Em be Ha Noi” (The Little Girl of Hanoi) will be screened at Metrograph Theatre in New York. (Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved a programme to screen 10 Vietnamese films in the US from October 18 to 31 as part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of Vietnam - US diplomatic relations.

Accordingly, the Vietnam Film Institute will provide a collection of 10 cinematic works for screening at Metrograph Theatre in New York, providing international audiences with a better insight into Vietnam and its culture.

The programme will feature such renowned works “Chung mot dong song” (On the Same River) (1959), “Em be Ha Noi” (The Little Girl of Hanoi) (1974), “Hy vong cuoi cung” (The Last Hope) (1981), “Bao gio cho den thang 10” (When the tenth month comes) (1984), “Thi xa trong tam tay” (Town within reach) (1983), “Ha Noi trong mat ai” (Hanoi through whose eyes?) (1983). All of them were produced by the Vietnam Feature Film Studio.

The lineup also includes Ganh xiec rong (Travelling Circus) by Giai Phong Film Joint Stock Company in 1989, “Hay tha thu cho em” (Please forgive me) by young cinema centre in 1992, and two animated treasures from Vietnam Animation Film Studio, namely “Dang doi thang Cao” (The fox got what he deserved) (1959) and “Con sao biet noi” (The talking bird) (1967)./.