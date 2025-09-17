Vietnamese films reach African audiences

Vietnamese film “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano) is screened at the 5th Imedghassen International Film Festival, held in Batna, Algeria. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cinema has made its debut at the 5th Imedghassen International Film Festival, held in Batna, Algeria, offering African audiences a glimpse of the country’s film industry and cultural heritage.

On the evening of September 15 (local time), Algerian audiences enjoyed the Vietnamese film “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano). Vietnam was invited as the guest of honour at this year’s festival. In addition to the feature film, the country also introduced the documentary “Dien Bien: Land and People” and another featuring the 1954 Dien Bien Phu Victory for competition at the event.

The festival attracted 580 film entries from 27 countries, with 53 selected for screening. Genres ranged from feature films and documentaries to animation and revolutionary cinema, accompanied by exhibitions, forums, artistic performances, and professional exchanges.

Ahead of the screening, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh met with the film festival director Issam Taachit. The ambassador said it is a great honour for Vietnam to participate in the Imedghassen Film Festival for the first time. Vietnam brings two documentaries submitted by Dien Bien province, which set up the twinning relationship with Batna, and a feature film about three icons of Hanoi’s culture – peach blossoms, pho, and piano music.

Directed by Phi Tien Son, "Dao, Pho and Piano" has been selected as Vietnam’s submission for the preliminary round of the 2025 Academy Awards. The film has already won domestic recognition, including the Silver Lotus and Silver Kite awards.

Siffeddine Toulmit, head of organisation and logistics for the film festival, noted that this year’s event dedicated a special category to Algerian revolutionary films. He expressed hope Vietnam would continue to take part in future editions, while expanding cooperation in areas such as training and cultural exchanges.

The Imedghassen International Film Festival is organised by the El-Lemssa Cultural Cooperative and recognised by Algeria’s Ministry of Culture and Arts./.