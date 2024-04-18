Making news
Vietnamese film wins highest award at Asian Film Festival in Italy
This is the first time a Vietnamese film has obtained the highest award at an Asian Film Festival in Italy, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said while representing the film crew to receive the prize at the closing ceremony held at the Farnese Arthouse cinema on late April 17.
He described this award as a great honour for the director, actors, actresses, and the entire crew and thanked them for helping affirm the development of Vietnam’s cinematography in the international arena and enhance the cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship between Vietnamese and Italian people.
The film is about a journey of a young man tasked with delivering his sister-in-law's body to their countryside hometown after a tragic motorcycle accident. Amidst the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, he begins a search for his older brother, who vanished years ago.
“Ben trong vo ken vang” is definitely one of the most important works of the film season starting in May 2023, when it won the Caméra d'Or (Golden Camera) at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Director of the Asian Film Festival in Italy Antonio Terminini told the Vietnam News Agency.
He held that Vietnam’s cinematography has made great progress as seen in not only young directors like Pham Thien An of this film but also the big potential for production cooperation with European and Asian countries.
The Asian Film Festival in Italy, organised by teh Robert Bresson film foundation, features new and the best works from East Asia. It is also an occasion for guests, including directors, actors/actresses, and producers, from different countries to meet Italian producers and distributors to seek cooperation chances./.